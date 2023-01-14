Murray is probable for Sunday's game versus the Magic with a left ankle sprain.
Murray also received a questionable tag Friday before being upgraded to available. The star guard is averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.6 minutes across his last five games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 24 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Good to go Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially probable Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Bursts for season-high point total•