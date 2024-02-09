Murray is probable for Friday's game against the Kings due to bilateral tibia inflammation.
Murray hasn't missed a game since mid-December, and he'll likely be able to suit up Friday despite his injury. He's topped 20 points in four of his last six appearances, averaging 22.8 points, 7.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 35.8 minutes per game.
