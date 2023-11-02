Murray is probable for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a right quadriceps contusion.
Murray hasn't appeared to have many limitations early in the year, averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game. While he's dealing with a quad issue, he'll likely be able to play through it during Friday's matchup.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Offensive maestro•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Top distributor in victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Pops for 22 against Grizzlies•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Efficient from field Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Back with starters•