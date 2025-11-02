Murray (calf) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Kings.

Murray was listed as questionable ahead of Friday's loss to Portland due to left calf tightness, though he was ultimately cleared to play. He posted 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes Friday. Over five regular-season appearances, the 28-year-old point guard has averaged 26.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range in 33.6 minutes per game.