Murray (quadriceps) is probable for Saturday's game versus the Bulls.
Murray will receive a probable tag for the second straight game while dealing with a right quadriceps contusion. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 18.7 points, 8.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 34.5 minutes across his first six appearances this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Double-double in win over Dallas•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available Friday, will start•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Offensive maestro•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Top distributor in victory•