Murray (knee) is expected to play Saturday against the Suns, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
After missing Thursday's win against the Magic, Murray appears to be on track to return to the floor Saturday against the Suns. The veteran guard is currently averaging 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and a career-high 1.4 steals per game this season for Denver.
