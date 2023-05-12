Coach Michael Malone said Murray (illness) "should be good to go" for Thursday's Game 6 against the Suns, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Murray was a late addition to the Nuggets' injury report Thursday while dealing with a non-COVID illness. Though managers will have to wait for official confirmation of his availability, Murray is expected to be active. Considering it's unclear how severe the illness is, Murray could see a few less minutes or may not be at full strength. Regardless, Murray has taken 24 or more shots in three of the first five games, averaging 31.3 points, 7.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds over 40.0 minutes in those contests. He should remain a high-upside option in daily formats.