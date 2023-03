Murray is probable for Thursday's game versus the Pistons due to left knee injury management.

Murray is expected to suit up in the second leg of Denver's back-to-back Wednesday. Murray's efficiency has suffered lately in the wake of knee soreness, with the point guard slashing just 39/34/76 over his past 10 games. However, he's still averaged a solid 18.8 points, 6.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.