Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Limited at shootaround
Murray (leg) was limited at shootaround Monday morning and remains questionable for the night's mathup with Memphis, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray is nursing what the team is calling a right shin injury, and he was apparently still experiencing some level of discomfort during shootaround. The hope is that after receiving treatment in the afternoon he'll be cleared to play, but Murray's availability may not be decided until closer to game-time.
