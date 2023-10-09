Murray was limited during Monday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Murray has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the start of training camp, but the severity of the issue remains unclear. It wouldn't be surprising to see the star point guard held out of Tuesday's preseason matchup versus Phoenix as a precaution, but his availability for that contest has yet to be determined.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Shines in Game 3 win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ekes out another double-double•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Delivers double-double•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Strong first half sparks offense•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Prolific performance Saturday•