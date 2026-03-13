Murray is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain.

Murray tweaked his ankle during the Nuggets' 142-103 loss to the Knicks on March 6. The injury has not cost him any time, and it appears as though he'll be available to play in Saturday's Western Conference clash. Murray has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games and has averaged 29.9 points, 5.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 threes and 0.8 steals over 36.0 minutes per game across his last eight outings.