The Nuggets have listed Murray as probable for Saturday's Game 5 against the Lakers due to a right knee contusion.
This is the first news regarding a knee issue for Murray, but his probable designation indicates he is on track to play. Final confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off. While this update appears to be more of a formality than anything, it will be worth monitoring until he is cleared to play.
