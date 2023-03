Murray (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Toronto.

Murray left Sunday's loss to the Nets in the second half due to knee soreness and didn't return. After the contest, the team said the point guard is expected to be "fine," but it appears they'll proceed with caution. If Murray is sidelined, Reggie Jackson (oblique), Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Ish Smith would all be candidates for increased playing time.