Murray (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Murray is in danger of missing the second half of Denver's current back-to-back set after posting 17 points and four assists in 42 minutes during Sunday's loss in Oklahoma City. If he's sidelined, Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun and Jalen Pickett would be candidates for increased roles.

