Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed as questionable Monday
Murray (shin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray picked up the injury during Saturday's game against the Hawks but was able to play through the issue after receiving treatment in the locker room. Per McBride, the point guard is also dealing with a forearm contusion along with a calf issue, though none of the injuries appear to be overly serious. Murray's status should clear up closer to tipoff; if he's unable to play, look for Monte Morris and Malik Beasley to see some increased run.
