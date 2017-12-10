Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed as questionable Sunday

Murray is dealing with right calf tightness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

It doesn't sound like anything overly serious for Murray, though there's still a chance the Nuggets hold him out Sunday for precautionary measures. Look for Murray to test everything out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability, so another update should be provided just prior to tip off. If Murray can't give it a go, Emmanuel Mudiay would pick up the start in his place and see the majority of the point guard minutes.