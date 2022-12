Murray is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to left knee injury management.

Murray was recently dealing with a sprained ankle, but he's now in danger of sitting out Tuesday to rest his surgically repaired left knee. Over his past three contests, the point guard has averaged just 11.3 points while shooting 36.4 percent from the field, so a night off could be advantageous for Murray's overall production in the long run.