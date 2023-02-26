Murray has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to right foot inflammation.

Murray finished with eight points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-94 loss to the Grizzlies. The fact that he's been listed as probable suggests he has a strong chance of suiting up ahead of the 10 p.m. ET tip-off against the Clippers, but his status is worth monitoring closer to the start of the game. If he ends up being ruled out, then Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown and Ish Smith would be in line for bigger roles.