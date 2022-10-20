Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management.
Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Shows some rust in opener•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: On minutes restriction Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night•