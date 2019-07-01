Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Locked up by Nuggets
Murray agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract with the Nuggets on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Murray was impressive throughout the 2018-2019 campaign, scoring 18.2 points while dishing out 4.8 assists over 75 games. These career-high numbers have earned him a huge payday, and he figures to be in line to produce at a similar clip heading into the upcoming season.
