Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Locked up by Nuggets

Murray agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract with the Nuggets on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Murray was impressive throughout the 2018-2019 campaign, scoring 18.2 points while dishing out 4.8 assists over 75 games. These career-high numbers have earned him a huge payday, and he figures to be in line to produce at a similar clip heading into the upcoming season.