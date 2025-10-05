Murray amassed 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, one rebound and one block across 16 minutes in Saturday's 126-116 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Muray led the Nuggets in assists and was one of five Denver players to score in double figures. The 28-year-old point guard is coming off another productive season, averaging 21.4 points, 6.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc across 67 regular-season games.