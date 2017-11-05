Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Logs 19 minutes in blowout loss
Murray totaled nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two steals, one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 blowout loss to the Warriors.
The Warriors jumped out to a 103-76 advantage heading into the fourth period, so there was seemingly little reason to wind Murray for the team's next game. It's hard to take anything away from Saturday's contest in regards to Murray's campaign, but it's clear coach Michael Malone is not hesitant about pulling his starters once games get out of hand.
