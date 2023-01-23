Murray contributed 26 points (11-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 loss to the Thunder.

Murray was able to throw up a decent total despite constant double-teaming by the Thunder, who were smart to focus on the premier guard with Nikola Jokic (hamstring( and Michael Porter (personal) out. Thanks to consistent shot volume and productive assist numbers, Murray is slowly creeping back up into the upper echelon of floor generals in the Western Conference.