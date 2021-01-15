Murray totaled 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's 114-104 win over the Warriors.

Although Murray's struggled with his shot, his success in the peripheral categories salvaged his fantasy value in the victory. His nine rebounds marked a season high. The standout point guard has yet to equal the superior string of production he demonstrated in the Orlando bubble, but his usage rate remains high. He'll remain a solid multi-category contributor in all formats.