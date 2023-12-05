Murray (ankle) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, and his status for Wednesday's game against the Clippers is to be determined, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Murray has missed Denver's past two contests after suffering an ankle sprain in his return from an 11-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Murray appears to be ramping up, but his involvement at practice Tuesday featured no live basketball, per coach Michael Malone, so Murray likely still has hurdles to clear. Friday against Houston would mark Murray's next opportunity to take the court if he can't suit up Wednesday.