Murray contributed 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Lakers.

The team is bringing Murray along slowly, and we are probably still a couple of weeks off from seeing him in the 30-minute range. As a ball distributor, Murray appears to be almost 100 percent, but he's still working out some kinks with his shot. We should see marked improvement from Murray as the season progresses.