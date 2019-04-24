Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Magnificent in Game 5 victory

Murray supplied 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 win over the Spurs.

Murray was absolutely remarkable, dominating the opposition while helping his team put the game out of reach early enough that he was able to grab some extra rest down the stretch. Murray has now scored at least 23 points in three of the last four games, and he posted playoff career highs in rebounding, assists, and made threes in this one as well. He'll look to lead his team to the second round during Thursday's Game 6.

