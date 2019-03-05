Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Makes it rain in loss

Murray produced 25 points (8-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and a steal over 28 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Murray led all scorers on the night, and he did so by draining six of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. It's been bombs away for Murray recently, and he's drained at least four triples in three of his last four games. In those games, he's totaled 15 made threes while shooting 46.9 percent from downtown.