Murray (hamstring) will make his NBA bubble debut Saturday against the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Murray has been dealing with left hamstring tightness, preventing him from playing in the bubble so far. That will change Saturday, as he'll get on the court for the Nuggets' fifth game of the restart. A formal minutes limit has not yet been established, but it would be surprising if we saw him crack the 30-minute mark. Monte Morris' role will presumably be reduced as a result of Murray's return.