Murray finished Sunday's 126-111 win over the Rockets with 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

Murray began the day on the injury report with his hamstring injury, but he took the floor for a second consecutive game and played through the issue. He'll get some time to rest before beginning the playoff run next week against the Clippers. Murray finished the season with averages of 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 66 games.