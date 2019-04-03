Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Matches season-high with five steals
Murray finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five steals, four rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Warriors.
Murray battled through his ankle injury to finish with a team-high 17 points, adding five steals, matching his season-high in that category. The scoreline certainly flatters the Nuggets who were completely outclassed. They will need to regroup quickly as they return home to host the Spurs on Wednesday. This loss means the first seed could now be out of reach, however, they are not safe in the second seed either. Owners should monitor the injury report leading into Wednesday in case the injury flares up overnight.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Big stat line in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 33 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Well-rounded line in Friday's win•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...