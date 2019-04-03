Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Matches season-high with five steals

Murray finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five steals, four rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Warriors.

Murray battled through his ankle injury to finish with a team-high 17 points, adding five steals, matching his season-high in that category. The scoreline certainly flatters the Nuggets who were completely outclassed. They will need to regroup quickly as they return home to host the Spurs on Wednesday. This loss means the first seed could now be out of reach, however, they are not safe in the second seed either. Owners should monitor the injury report leading into Wednesday in case the injury flares up overnight.