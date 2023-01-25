Murray is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bucks due to left knee injury management.

Murray has appeared in 12 consecutive games but may sit out Wednesday -- the second night of a back-to-back. Denver also has plenty of other players questionable, like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist), Bones Hyland (finger), Nikola Jokic (hamstring) and Michael Porter (personal). Fantasy managers, especially those playing in daily lineup leagues, should keep an eye on Denver's injury report leading up to tipoff.