Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Mediocre in win
Murray scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) along with four assists and three rebounds Thursday night during the Nuggets' 129-92 win over the Knicks.
Murray was fighting through an illness, but came out and hit a three to start the game. It only got easier from there as the Nuggets were dominating by halftime. The middling fantasy night can be chalked up to how early garbage time started. Interestingly, Murray failed to record a steal for the first time since late October. He is quietly averaging 1.7 steals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.