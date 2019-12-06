Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Mediocre in win

Murray scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) along with four assists and three rebounds Thursday night during the Nuggets' 129-92 win over the Knicks.

Murray was fighting through an illness, but came out and hit a three to start the game. It only got easier from there as the Nuggets were dominating by halftime. The middling fantasy night can be chalked up to how early garbage time started. Interestingly, Murray failed to record a steal for the first time since late October. He is quietly averaging 1.7 steals per game.