Murray recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 141-128 win over the Wizards.

Murray posted season-lows in points and field-goal attempts Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard showed he can take a backseat role in the Nuggets' offense as the team cruised to a 13-point victory. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be worried, as Murray was averaging 22.8 points across his previous eight games.