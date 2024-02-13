Murray (tibias) didn't return for the second half of Monday's 112-95 loss to the Bucks and finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 18 minutes.

Murray struggled mightily in the first half of the contest before the Nuggets listed him questionable to return to the game in advance of the third quarter due to bilateral tibia inflammation. Reggie Jackson ultimately took the floor with the Nuggets' starters to begin the second half, while Murray received the rest of the night off. He'll have Tuesday's off day to recover from the injury before the Nuggets decide whether or not he'll be available for their final game before the All-Star break Wednesday versus the Kings.