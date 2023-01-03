Murray recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Murray was not at his best in the loss, scoring 14 points for the second straight game. He continues to miss time as part of his injury management plan, something that appears to be throwing off his offensive rhythm. He is currently outside the top 100 in standard formats, a rank that his managers would like to see increase. After a couple of mediocre performances and two missed games, this could be an opportunity for a buy-low offer for those interested in acquiring his services mid-season.