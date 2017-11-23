Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Moving to bench vs. Rockets
Murray will shift to the bench Wednesday against Houston, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
The reason for the decision is unclear, but it could be an effort by coach Mike Malone to help slow down the Rockets' backcourt of James Harden and Chris Paul. Malone will give Emmanuel Mudiay, a superior defender to Murray, his first start of the season, despite the fact that Murray has notched double-figures in scoring in five straight games, including a pair of 30-point performances.
