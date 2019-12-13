Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Muted production Thursday
Murray tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Murray overcame his injury to finish with just 12 points on Thursday. He is one of the more durable players in the league and typically plays through any minor injury. The playing time was somewhat limited, although that may have been as a result of the scoreline. Barring any setbacks, Murray would appear as though he will be on the floor for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
