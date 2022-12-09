Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers.

Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning 3-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form, putting up to 60 value over the past month. His efficiency from the field remains somewhat of an issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top 50 value the rest of the way.