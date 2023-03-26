Murray registered 26 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block over 33 minutes during Saturday's 129-106 victory over the Bucks.

Murray scored at least 25 points for the third time over his past four appearances and dished out at least eight assists for the five time across his last six games. Since returning from a six-game absence in February, the point guard has appeared in 15 straight contests, averaging 20.0 points, 7.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals with 42/40/79 shooting splits during that stretch.