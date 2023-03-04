Murray logged 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 113-97 victory over the Grizzlies.

Murray scored 20-plus points for a third straight game and fell one assist shy of notching his second double-double during that stretch. Since the All-Star break (five games), the point guard is averaging 19.8 points, 8.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes.