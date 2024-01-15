Murray closed Sunday's 117-109 win over the Pacers with 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Murray tallied a team-high-tying scoring total finished second on the team in assists while ending two dimes short of a double-double in a winning effort. Murray has recorded at least 25 points in seven games this year, adding eight or more assists in two of those outings. Murray has tallied 20 or more points in four of his last five games.