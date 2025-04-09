Murray is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Kings with right hamstring inflammation.

Murray is not expected to play against Sacramento, which would mark his sixth straight absence. The star guard is running out of time if he wants to return before the end of the regular season, with his next chance to take the floor coming Friday against Memphis if he's ultimately ruled out for Wednesday. Russell Westbrook has averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 28.2 minutes over his last six games, and he should continue to see a bump in ball-handling duties.