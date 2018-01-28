Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not in starting lineup Saturday
Murray is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there has been no word of any injury for Murray, who has started every game he's appeared in this season. Will Barton will draw the start at point guard in Murray's place, with Torrey Craig entering the starting five as the team's small forward. Assuming he's healthy, he should still see some quality run.
