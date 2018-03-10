Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not on injury report Friday

Murray (head) is not on the injury report for Friday's contest against the Lakers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Murray exited Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers during the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent head injury. But, apparently a day off in between games is all he needed to recover. Since Paul Millsap's return five games ago, Murray is averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 assists, 2.8 boards and 1.0 swipe in 28.6 minutes.