Murray produced 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray played through an illness for the second straight contest, but unlike Game 6, he wasn't able to generate much offensively. Playing in his eighth season, Murray put together another strong campaign with regular-season averages of 21.4 points, 6.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.3 three-pointers on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc. In 2025-26, Murray will begin his second season of a five-year, $158 million contract.