Murray, when asked how he was feeling, responded, "Man, how am I feeling? My elbow bruised. I got a sprained left shoulder. I hit my glute. I got a big bruise on my glute. It hurts to lift my leg and run. But it's fine. It's cool. I'm always good, man," Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Murray has been beaten up this year, dealing with a variety of different injuries. That could be part of his variable play on a night-to-night basis, though he's always dealt with inconsistency in his performances. On a positive note, he's strung together five straight games of double-digit scoring, averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.8 minutes.