Updating a previous report, the NBA has added a game between the Nuggets and Cavaliers to Friday's schedule, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Initially, the Nuggets were set to play Charlotte on Friday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with the Hornets. The league has now replaced the game with a matchup against Cleveland, so Denver is set to play Tuesday at Washington, Wednesday at Boston, Friday at Cleveland and Sunday at Atlanta.