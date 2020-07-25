Murray is feeling some hamstring tightness and will not participate in Saturday's scrimmage as a result, Rachel Nichols of ESPN reports.

Murray did not participate in Friday's practice due to the issue, so there is no surprise that the Nuggets are erring on the side of caution with their starting point guard. At this point there is no reason to believe he will not be ready for Saturday's bubble opener against the Heat, but his status should certainly be monitored.