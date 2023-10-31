Murray amassed 18 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Monday's 110-102 victory over the Jazz.

Murray fell one assist shy of matching his career high, but he nonetheless hosted a masterclass against Utah. Even while Denver scuffled to 42.9 percent shooting from the field as a team, assists were logged on 30 of 42 buckets -- symbolizing the connectivity of the offense.